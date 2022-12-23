Air Nostrum cancels 211 flights until January 3 due to the pilots’ strike

In addition, in the strikes this Thursday and Friday, another 78 flights have been cancelled

Affected travellers may opt for a ticket refund or re-accommodation on other flights

Air Nostrum has cancelled a total of 211 flights between December 26 and January 3 due to the pilots’ strike called by the Sepla union, according to a statement published on its website to inform customers.

Affected travellers can now opt for a ticket refund or re-accommodation to other flights and dates, subject to availability.

In the statement, the company indicates that, due to the called strike, they are “forced” to cancel flights in the six days of strikes that Sepla has called for 26, 27, 29 and 30 December 2022 and 2 and 3 January 2023. In addition, in the strikes this Thursday and Friday, another 78 flights have been cancelled.

About thirty daily flights cancelled

Next Monday the 26th, the cancellation will affect 33 scheduled, on the 27th there will be 37 flights, on the 29th it will affect 34 flights and on 30 December it will affect 39 flights, while in January, on the 2nd 33 flights are cancelled and on the 3rd they will be 35, a total of 211 which, added to the 78 from the first two days of the strike, make a total of 289 cancelled flights.

Air Nostrum has informed its customers that it has made the rates more flexible so that passengers on cancelled flights can change the date if they prefer, and ensures that it is doing everything possible to offer alternative solutions to those affected.

Travellers who have purchased their tickets through iberia.com will receive a message from Iberia, the company for which Air Nostrum operates the affected flights, about the incident that has occurred; If they have purchased the tickets through a travel agency, this will be the one that contacts the clients.

Source: RTVE