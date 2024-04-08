Passenger (53) fined for urinating in cup during flight delay

A man has been slapped with a hefty fine by a court in Australia for relieving himself in a cup on an aircraft. He claimed he couldn’t hold it after the plane had landed, leading to an altercation with a flight attendant.

The passenger, a 53-year-old man, was on a flight from Auckland, New Zealand to Sydney, Australia late last year. Following the landing of the Air New Zealand aircraft, there was a wait of about twenty minutes before the plane could reach the gate.

This proved to be too long for the man, who was in urgent need of using the restroom. Unable to wait any longer, he resorted to using a cup.

Last month, a court addressed the incident, resulting in a fine of 600 Australian dollars (approximately 350 euros), as reported by Business Insider and other outlets. According to a fellow passenger, the 53-year-old appeared to be “visibly intoxicated” and accidentally spilled the cup of urine on a flight attendant while disembarking.