Air New Zealand implements voluntary weight survey for passengers

Air New Zealand has recently introduced a voluntary weight survey for its passengers, aiming to gather accurate data. Contrary to some sensationalized reports, the airline is not explicitly asking travelers to step on scales as a mandatory requirement.

Air New Zealand load control specialist Alastair James told Seven Sharp while it “seems a little unusual“, the survey is an important one “because we need to know the weights of everything that go on board our aircraft“.

“For passengers or customers, crew and their cabin bags, we use an average weight and that average weight comes from this survey.”

The survey, carried out every five years, needs at least 10,000 travellers to take part “to get a reasonable sample of the travelling public“.

The process respects passengers’ privacy, as the collected data is aggregated and anonymized to ensure individual information remains confidential.