Air New Zealand Boeing 787-9 heads back to Auckland after “fuel usage discrepancy”

One hour after take-off, an Air New Zealand Boeing 787-9 (registered ZK-NZQ) that departed from Auckland, New Zealand destination Chicago, United States on 23 June was forced to head back to Auckland. The pilots discovered a “fuel usage discrepancy” forcing them to turn around.

After a flight of three hours and forty minutes, the 787 safely landed at Auckland. The airline’s head of flight operations Hugh Pearce said that the aircraft would undergo an additional engineering inspection.

Meanwhile, passengers were accommodated and rescheduled on other flights: “unfortunately, availability is limited over the next two or three days, but our customer teams are doing their utmost to bring the stranded passengers to destination.”