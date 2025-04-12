Air New Zealand unveils bold new uniform celebrating Aotearoa’s culture and creativity

Air New Zealand has revealed its striking new uniform, designed by Emilia Wickstead with bespoke prints from Maori artist Te Rangitu Netana. The collection honours Aotearoa’s cultural heritage through bold colours, intricate patterns, and storytelling woven into each piece.

Worn by 6,000 staff worldwide, the uniform includes standout items like The Fine Print – Dress with kowhai motifs, The Collective Thread – Shirt, and The Woven One – Ie Faitaga, promoting inclusivity and identity.

The design reflects pride, leadership, and innovation, with pilot uniforms featuring kiwi feather linings. Wearer trials begin in May 2025, with full rollout planned for 2026.

