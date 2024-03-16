Air New Zealand temporarily halts Auckland – Chicago service due to engine challenges

Air New Zealand announced a temporary pause in its Auckland – Chicago non-stop service from March 31 to October 25, 2024, citing ongoing challenges with the availability of Rolls-Royce Trent 1000 engines.

This decision, made to minimise customer impact, comes as the airline faces difficulties with engine maintenance requirements and spare engine availability.

Affected customers will be rebooked or offered refunds/credits, with up to 35 flights per week still available to destinations across the US and Canada. The airline assures that these challenges do not compromise safety standards for passengers flying on its Boeing 787 fleet.