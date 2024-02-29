Air New Zealand charged two tourists $13,000 to change their tickets after terminal cancer diagnosis, and apologised

Air New Zealand has apologised for charging two US tourists $13,000 to change their flights after one of them was diagnosed with cancer.

Todd and Patricia Kerekes, who had flown business class from New York to Auckland, sought to return home immediately upon Patricia’s medical diagnosis. Despite their urgent situation, Air NZ initially quoted a high fee for changing the flights.

Todd Kerekes expressed surprise at the lack of compassion and assistance, especially considering the kindness he had experienced in New Zealand. Air NZ acknowledged the mistake, apologised, and promised a full refund for the additional costs.

The couple eventually flew home on February 26.