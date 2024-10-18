Air New Zealand begins world-first full cabin overhaul of Dreamliner fleet

Air New Zealand has launched a comprehensive refurbishment of its Boeing 787-9 fleet, becoming the first airline globally to perform a nose-to-tail retrofit on these aircraft. The first of 14 jets arrived in Singapore for the upgrade, which includes new cabin interiors with Business Premier Luxe™ seats, refreshed Economy and Premium Economy cabins, and enhanced inflight entertainment.

The retrofitting, done in partnership with ST Engineering, will take place over the next two years, with the first upgraded aircraft expected to return by early 2025. This project ensures Air New Zealand continues delivering a premium flying experience while expanding its fleet.