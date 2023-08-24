Air New Zealand adds two ATR72-600 and two Airbus A321neo to short-haul fleet

Air New Zealand’s recent press release announces the addition of four new aircraft to its Regional and Short Haul fleet as part of the 2023 annual results. The expansion includes two ATR72-600 turboprop aircraft and two Airbus A321neo aircraft, set to join the fleet from late 2024, leading to a capacity increase of 768,000 seats annually.

The two ATR aircraft, each seating 68 passengers, will address high demand on the regional network, providing over 5,700 more seats per week and serving destinations like Tauranga and Nelson. The two Airbus A321neo aircraft, with 214 seats each, will focus on international routes, particularly Tasman and Pacific Island flights. These additions will contribute over 9,000 seats weekly, positioning Air New Zealand with the highest capacity across the Tasman and offering customers greater choice at competitive prices.

Air New Zealand’s CEO, Greg Foran, emphasised that the new aircraft are a response to soaring travel demand and will help manage rising costs. The growth aims to provide more accessible fares for all customers. The airline’s domestic capacity is nearly restored to pre-pandemic levels, with plans to increase it further using the new aircraft.

The Airbus A321neo aircraft are known for fuel efficiency, and the ATR72-600 will feature an engine variant offering potential fuel savings of 3% compared to the previous model.

In addition to the new aircraft, Air New Zealand will resume its Auckland-Perth route in partnership with Spanish airline Wamos Air. The airline has a total of 16 aircraft scheduled for delivery between 2024 and 2028, including Boeing 787 Dreamliners, Airbus A321s, and ATR72-600s. The company will soon reveal more details about a leased Boeing 777-300ER, which will further expand its international network capacity by 3,000 seats per week, resulting in a total of eight 777-300 aircraft.