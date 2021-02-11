Air Namibia suspends operations with immediate effect

Air Namibia, the national carrier of Namibia has decided to suspend its operations with immediate effect. As from today (11 February), all commercial activities will be suspended and all aircraft will return to Windhoek.

In July 2020, the airline already suffered with financial issues and safety concerns. Hence the Namibian civil aviation authorities suspended the airline’s license. That decision was overturned by the Namibian high court shortly after.

The coronavirus pandemic seems to be the death blow for the airline.

The airline’s reservation system has been suspended and affected passengers can claim a possible refund.

pic.twitter.com/blQG9ke0tn — AirNamibia -carrying the spirit of Namibia (@airnamibia1) February 10, 2021