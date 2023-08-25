Air Moldova’s Air Operator Certificate suspended

The Civil Aviation Authority (AAC) of Moldova has announced the suspension of Air Moldova Company’s Air Operator Certificate (AOC) due to the lack of any airships with valid navigability certificates.

The sole aircraft managed by Air Moldova (an Airbus A320 registered 9U-MLD) is currently undergoing maintenance, and the planned works have not been completed since April. As its navigability certificate expired on August 21, 2023, the airline is ineligible to hold an AOC without a valid navigability certificate demonstrating its airship’s operational status.

The suspension of Air Moldova’s AOC will be in effect until October 31, 2023, following a request by the operator.

Consequently, passengers affected by the cancellation of flights by Air Moldova are advised to seek compensation for their tickets. The AAC recommends directing such requests and claims to the airline initially, and if unsatisfactory, escalating the matter to the Civil Aviation Authority. Additionally, a consumer helpline is available for consultation.