Air Moldova suspends all flights from 21 to 25 April after financial woes

Air Moldova officially announced the temporary suspension of all scheduled flights for the period of 21 to 25 April 2023. The decision was taken “due to the lack of financial resources necessary for the company’s activity,” the airline wrote.

“Unfortunately, we note that all the effort and actions taken by the Air Moldova Team to manage the current situation have not yielded results“, the airline adds. Air Moldova claims that all passengers whose flights are cancelled will receive refunds.

The company is in a precarious financial situation and it initiated an online petition requesting the intervention of the President of the Republic of Moldova to save it. In the absence of a solution with the banks, the airline has warned that it could go bankrupt shortly.

Since the beginning of March 2023, Air Moldova no longer has any aircraft in its fleet, but its flights have been operated by airlines such as SkyUp Airlines, ALK Airlines and Lumiwings.

The Civil Aviation Authority of the Republic of Moldova announced that “it has repeatedly complained about the serious financial deficiencies of Air Moldova” and requested the airline to present a Corrective Action Plan. For non-compliance with the CAA request, a sanction was applied to the air operator.

A few hours after announcing that it had cancelled all flights until April 25, 2023, Air Moldova states that it will operate three one-way return flights: on 23 April between Chisinau and Bologna, on 24 April between Chisinau and Tbilisi and on 25 April between Chisinau and Verona.

