Launch of regular air routes between Athens and Benghazi, Lybia

The Athens-Benghazi-Athens air routes were launched on Thursday, March 2, 2023

Specifically, the Greek aviation companies Air Mediterranean and Marathon Airlines will operate these flights. The first flight was operated by Marathon Airlines on March 2 with Embraer E175LR registered SX-MTO. Consul General of Greece in Benghazi, Ambassador S. Venizelos was on board this first flight.

The increase in Greek activities in Benghazi, including Greece’s significant contribution to the reconstruction of Benghazi’s port, leads to tangible economic benefits.

Launching the Athens-Benghazi air routes constitutes a strong precursor of our country’s intention for a long-term presence, cooperation and assistance to entire Libya, when the internal situation in Libya allows it.

The Athens-Benghazi air connection is expected to enhance the ties between the two friendly peoples along with the reception of visa applications for entry into Greece at the Consulate General of Benghazi as of February 12.

At the same time, it will contribute to the areas of trade and economy, while business and tourism flows will be increased. As a result, cultural contacts, which serve as a bridge of friendship and mutual understanding between the two peoples will be strengthened as well.

Tuesday, 28 February 2023