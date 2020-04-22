Air Mauritius enters into voluntary administration

Struggling Air Mauritius has been placed under voluntary administration by the airlines board “in order to safeguard the interest of the company and that of all its stakeholders.”

Already in January 2020, the board set up a “Transformation Steering Committee” to address the airline’s financial difficulties. But the current coronavirus pandemic has led to a complete erosion of Air Mauritius’ revenue.

The airline expects that it will not be able to meet its financial obligations in the foreseeable future, hence the decision to be placed under voluntary administration.