Air Mauritius orders three Airbus A350

Air Mauritius has confirmed an order for three A350 aircraft to expand its network in Europe and South Asia. The airline already operates four A350 and four A330 Airbus aircraft.

“Air Mauritius is proud to renew its confidence in Airbus and its products, continuing a three-decade long partnership. The additional A350-900 aircraft will help us strengthen our European network and secure further growth in other markets. We are looking forward to achieving our ambitious objectives together with Airbus,” said Mr Kresimir Kucko, CEO of Air Mauritius.

“We compliment Air Mauritius on putting the A350 at the heart of its long-haul fleet modernisation programme. With greater range capability, better economics, passenger capacity and comfort, the A350 is the perfect platform to connect the beautiful island of Mauritius to the world,” said Christian Scherer, Chief Commercial Officer and Head of International at Airbus.