Newborn baby found in trash can on Air Mauritius plane

A newborn male was found alive in Port Louis, Mauritius, abandoned in a trash can on a flight from Antananarivo, Madagascar, this Saturday, January 1.

The discovery was made by a member of customs after the landing of flight MK 289 (Airbus A330-900 registered 3B-NBU). The newborn baby had been placed in a trash can in the toilet of the plane.

According to the information gathered, the mother of the child, a Madagascan in her twenties, has already been arrested. She allegedly arrived on this flight with a work permit.

The child was placed in a hospital for observation.

Source: Le Mauricien