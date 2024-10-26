Air Mauritius resumes direct Geneva flights for Winter 2024-2025

Air Mauritius will operate direct flights between Geneva (GVA) and Mauritius (MRU) for the 2024-2025 winter season, marking the route’s return for a second year.

From October 4, 2024, through April 28, 2025, flights will run twice weekly on Mondays and Fridays, serviced by the modern Airbus A330-900neo. The schedule features three distinct timings for the season, with minor adjustments in November and December and a revised schedule starting in January.

These direct flights offer Swiss travellers a convenient way to escape winter for Mauritius’s tropical warmth and natural beauty.