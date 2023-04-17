Air Mauritius resumes Delhi-Mauritius direct flights as from 4th May 2023

Passengers can now fly directly from Delhi to Mauritius, an island of serene white sandy beaches and tantalising turquoise blue ocean. To mark the resumption of direct flights from Delhi to Mauritius, Air Mauritius in association with the Mauritius Tourism Promotion Authority organised a Networking Gala Evening at Hotel Imperial, in Delhi on 14 April 2023.

Air Mauritius, the flagship carrier of Mauritius will resume its direct operations to and from Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi from 3 May 2023, with biweekly flights using the Airbus A330 aircraft in a Business and Economy class configuration with a capacity of 254 seats. The duration of the flight is 7 hours and 30 minutes. Air Mauritius currently operates six weekly direct flights to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai.

Krešimir Ku?ko, CEO of Air Mauritius stated, “We are excited to resume our operations to Delhi after three years of absence. India and Mauritius share a special relationship that is built on the foundation of people-to-people ties. Both India and Mauritius are united by culture, ancestry, language, and geography. This April, Air Mauritius is proudly commemorating 50 years of presence in India. New avenues are being explored with Air India to offer seamless connectivity via Delhi as well as Mumbai to/from several destinations in India.”

Arvind Bundhun, Director of the Mauritius Tourism Promotion Authority, mentioned, “The long-awaited flight from Delhi to Mauritius is a major milestone facilitating travellers from the northern part of India to commute. We are thankful to Air Mauritius for this initiative which will boost demand. We foresee a steep rise in the footfalls on our land.”

In his address, H.E. Mr Haymandoyal Dillum, High Commissioner of the Republic of Mauritius to the Republic of India, said that “With the addition of two direct flights to New Delhi, Air Mauritius, the National carrier of Mauritius will strengthen its network in India. Enhanced connectivity will certainly boost tourism, trade, and business exchanges, thus bringing Mauritius-India relations to the next level. This is yet another milestone in our privileged bilateral relations”.

Air Mauritius will operate two flights a week between Delhi to Mauritius as per the following schedules:

MK745 DEL 08:00 - 14:00 MRU ---4--7 A330 MK744 MRU 21:15 - 06:15+1 DEL --3--6- A330 15 April 2023