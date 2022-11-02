Air Mauritius resumed its twice-weekly flights to Perth, Australia, after more than two years

Air Mauritius (MK) has resumed its service to Australia, with MK 440 touching down at Perth Airport this morning. Air Mauritius’ Airbus A330–900neo 3B–NBU arrived just before 9:10 local time, following the six hour and 55 minute journey from Port Louis.



The aircraft was on the ground for almost 4 hours before returning to Mauritius.



Air Mauritius first started direct flights to Australia in December 1991 and announced plans to resume the Perth route in April 2022, more than two years since flights were suspended due to the COVID–19 pandemic.



Two flights a week will operate between Perth and Port Louis. The airline will fly from Port Louis to Perth on Tuesdays and Saturdays, returning to Mauritius on Wednesdays and Sundays.



“We are excited to be welcoming Perth back to our growing network and we look forward to connecting thrill–seeking leisure travellers with Australia. Mauritius has proved itself to be a world–in–one island. Its exotic blend of French, African, Chinese and Indian culture, white beaches, and exhilarating adventure make it a great destination for Australians. This is also the opportunity to make up for lost moments and embark on a memorable journey while reconnecting with friends and relatives,” Air Mauritius Chief Commercial Officer Laurent Recoura said in a statement.



“This new route will also allow us to provide connectivity to travellers from Australia to Mauritius and the rest of the world. The direct connection not only represents the best and fastest way to travel to Mauritius, but also allows passengers to benefit from Air Mauritius’ international network and reach beyond destinations in Africa, Europe, Asia and the Indian Ocean islands.”



Perth Airport Chief Executive Officer Kevin Brown described Air Mauritius’ decision to return to Perth Airport as “great news for the travelling public and showing the airline’s commitment to maintaining its connection to Western Australia. Mauritius is a popular travel destination for the leisure market and is important for international students with Curtin University having a campus there”.

“International passenger traffic is still down approximately 44 per cent on pre–Covid numbers so it is great to see our airline partners returning. Perth Airport will continue to work with our airline partners and the State Government to increase services to Perth as international airline connectivity is crucial for the tourism, business, and education sector’s recovery,” Brown said.

Perth , Australia, November 02 , 2022