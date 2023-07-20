Three passengers lost consciousness due to heat onboard Air Malta plane

During a scheduled Air Malta flight to Rome, three passengers lost consciousness due to “unprecedented soaring temperatures” inside the aircraft. The incident occurred while the plane was still on the ground, and it was attributed to a combination of extreme temperatures and an air-conditioning fault.

The cabin crew and medical emergency services attended to the affected passengers. As a precautionary measure, all customers disembarked onto buses and were taken back to the Malta International Airport terminal, where they were provided with refreshments.

Consequently, the Air Malta flights KM614 from Malta to Rome and KM615 from Rome to Malta were delayed by 6 hours.