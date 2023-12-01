KM Malta Airlines, operating as the new Air Malta, gets AOC and prepares for inaugural flight in March 2024

KM Malta Airlines, the new national carrier of Malta, has reached a significant milestone in its journey toward full operation. Recently granted its air operator certificate (AOC) and air operator licence by Malta’s Civil Aviation Directorate, the airline is on track for its inaugural flight scheduled on March 31, 2024.

The summer schedule, spanning from March 31 to October 26, is set to encompass 17 airports across 15 cities, with an impressive 8,546 scheduled flights and 1,430,000 seats on offer. With a vision to enhance connectivity between Malta and Europe, the airline aims to serve as a pivotal link between the capital cities and major airport hubs, establishing partnerships with other carriers for seamless travel.

Operating a fleet of eight Airbus A320neo aircraft in a two-class configuration, including a flexible Business Class cabin with up to 36 seats, KM Malta Airlines is primed to offer a quality travel experience. Additionally, the airline is in the midst of an extensive recruitment drive, looking to hire around 375 employees, including captains and first officers.

Despite a slight delay in the booking system launch, set for December 4, the airline is focused on ensuring a successful takeoff and aims to contribute significantly to Malta’s economic growth and sustainable aviation practices.