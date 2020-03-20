[Coronavirus] Air Malta to suspend all commercial flights from tonight

Air Malta to suspend all commercial flights

• Departing after 2359UTC on Friday 20th March, until further notice

• On order of the Malta’s Health Authorities

Following a decision by the Maltese Health Authorities, Malta is banning all commercial travel to Malta for flights departing after 2359UTC on Friday 20th March, until further notice. This measure was taken to contain the spread of the Coronavirus Covid-19 pandemic.

The ban does not apply to ferry, cargo and humanitarian and repatriation or special flights. Air Malta shall operate such flights as directed by the Government of Malta.

Air Malta customers affected by this ban have the following options:

1) Maltese Nationals affected from this travel ban and who are currently outside Malta need to contact the Ministry for Foreign and European Affairs Office. Residents can contact this office on +356 22042200 or by email on sitcen.mfea@gov.mt. The Ministry will be organising repatriation flights.

2) Non-Maltese Nationals need to contact their respective Embassies.

3) Customers who were to start their trip within the next 48 hours and have queries about their tickets can contact the Airline’s call centre on +356 25991230.

4) Customers who will not be travelling within the next 48 hours and scheduled to travel by the 31st of May that require refunds can send an email to refundrequest@airmalta.com.

Air Malta will keep its customers updated through its website www.airmalta.com and social media channels including www.facebook.com/AirMalta/.