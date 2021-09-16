Air Malta to resume services to London Gatwick, Madrid and Moscow Airports in Summer 2022

Air Malta is pleased to announce its intention to resume flights between the Islands and London Gatwick, Madrid and Moscow Sheremetyevo Airport for Summer 2022. London Gatwick airport will be served with a daily service whilst Madrid and Moscow will be served three times per week and twice a week respectively.

These new services will start from the 27th March 2022 and are part of a total of over 250 flights per week to 20 destinations which also includes 15 services per week to London Heathrow that Air Malta will operate to in summer 2022.

“We are working hard on an ambitious flight schedule that demonstrates our strong belief that travel and tourism will bounce back next year. Our plans are to effectively double our capacity which we will operate during this forthcoming Winter period. It is a strong commitment by Air Malta towards the travelling public and the industry. Our focus will remain on our core European markets”, commented Air Malta’s Executive Chairman, David G Curmi.

Roy Kinnear, Air Malta’s Chief Commercial Officer added, “We have started to see signs of recovery across our European markets, obviously with some regions responding faster than others. We are glad to announce our intention to resume services to London Gatwick, Madrid and Moscow, three routes which we had to unfortunately temporarily suspended last year. Over the last months, we have worked hard to put in place a stronger sales and distribution strategy, signing agreements with key sales representatives in various markets and revamping our website and booking engine. I am positively optimistic that these changes, together with strong demand for travel next year, will support us to have a great 2022.”

The airline will continue code-share agreements with Aeroflot, airBaltic, Air France, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, Czech Airlines, Emirates, Etihad, KLM, Lufthansa, Qatar Airways, Swiss International Air Lines and Turkish Airlines that will enhance its network capabilities.

16 September 2021