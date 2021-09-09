Air Malta to carry out 67 weekly return flights in winter 2021-2022

Air Malta will start operating its winter flight schedule with 67 weekly return flights to 15 major European airports from October 31

London and Paris will be served with an average of nine weekly flights each, with services to London’s Heathrow Airport, Paris Charles De Gaulle and Paris Orly, while Munich, Rome, Vienna, Zurich and Catania will each be served an average of six times a week.

Air Malta will be operating direct flights to Amsterdam, Berlin, Brussels, Catania, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Paris Charles De Gaulle, Paris Orly, Rome Fiumicino, London Heathrow, Milan Linate, Lyon, Munich, Vienna, and Zurich.

The airline will continue code-share agreements with Aeroflot, airBaltic, Air France, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, Czech Airlines, Emirates, Etihad, KLM, Lufthansa, Qatar Airways, Swiss International Air Lines and Turkish Airlines.

Air Malta’s aim this winter is to present a schedule that secures services to major European cities and key European airports while gradually building passenger and cargo capacity for summer 2022.

Source: Times of Malta