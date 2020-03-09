Air Malta suspends all flights to Milan amid Covid-19 concerns

Air Malta has today suspended its daily flight to Milan until further notice due to the current situation in Northern Italy amid the Coronavirus Covid-19 outbreak, following the lockdown decree issued by the Italian Government.

Whilst calling for calm, the Airline stated that the US’ Centres for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organisation do not suggest restricting flights to and from Milan in their recommendations.

However, on consultation with the Prime Minister, the responsible Minister and Government agencies, the management of Air Malta has resolved to take this decisive action as a measure of reassurance.

“The safety of our passengers, crew and staff, and the concerns raised by the people of Malta is our first priority”, said the Airline in a statement issued tonight.

All passengers affected by the cancellation of flights will be notified.

The airline is constantly monitoring the evolving situation and will announce any changes as they arise.

Sunday, 08 March 2020

