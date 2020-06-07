Air Malta starts sales for its Safe Corridor Summer 2020 schedule opening on 1 July

Air Malta has just launched its new Summer 2020 schedule based on the safe corridor concept and has today opened its reservation systems for sales.

Flights to Catania, Frankfurt, Munich, Dusseldorf, Berlin, Vienna, Prague and Luxemburg will start operating as of the 1st July, with flights to Zurich and Geneva coming online a week later. Flights prices start at just Euro 39 one way and are available on-line on www.airmalta.com and through all local and foreign travel agents.

After nearly three months of only operating ‘lifeline’ flights to London, Amsterdam, Frankfurt and Rome, Air Malta is excited to start welcoming scheduled passengers again and looks forward to flying over 150,000 passengers between our European destinations and Malta in collaboration with the Malta Tourism Authority, Malta International Airport and the Malta Hotels and Restaurants Association. The Airline’s ‘lifeline’ schedule will remain in operation.

Air Malta Holidays, the Airline’s brand of package holidays that includes flights and hotel accommodation, will also have special packages that it will be selling overseas to attract tourism to Malta.

In the coming days, the Maltese Airline will be launching a strong social media campaign on its channels to entice tourism to Malta with really attractive offers.

Saturday, 06 June 2020

