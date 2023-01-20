Air Malta launches Lisbon as a new route for summer 2023

Air Malta is pleased to announce that it will operate flights to and from Lisbon, Portugal, from 26th June 2023.

Lisbon becomes the fifth new destination in the airline’s route expansion for summer 2023, in addition to Naples, Nice, Palermo and Tel Aviv.

Effective 26th June, Lisbon will operate twice weekly on Mondays and Thursdays, through until 26th October. The scheduled evening flights will be operated by an Airbus A320 aircraft offering both a business and economy service.

This expanded growth in summer scheduled operations will see Air Malta linking twenty-three major cities across Europe, UK and the Middle East with Malta.

20 January 2023