Air Malta launches its Summer 2022 flight schedule with the resumption of London Gatwick and Madrid flights

125 weekly scheduled services

Approximately 1.3 million seats on sale

Will resume operations to London Gatwick and Madrid Airports

Summer has finally arrived with Air Malta launching the operation of its significantly expanded Summer 2022 flying programme. The seven-month schedule, which runs from 27th March till 29th October, will see the airline operate 125 weekly return direct services to 18 key European Airports, across 10 different countries.

After an absence of over a year, Air Malta will be returning with a daily service to London Gatwick and with a three times a week service to Madrid. London Heathrow will be the most served route with 15 weekly scheduled flights, followed by Munich (12), Rome (10), and Paris with nine weekly frequencies on Orly and seven weekly frequencies to/from Charles De Gaulle airport. Amsterdam, whilst operating a daily service, will see this increasing to eight services per week during July – October.

“This ambitious flight schedule demonstrates our strong belief that travel, and tourism will bounce back this summer. We are effectively doubling our operational capacity over this past winter. It is a strong commitment by Air Malta towards the travelling public and the industry, both for inbound tourism and outgoing local Maltese community. Our focus will remain on our core markets at the key main city airports of the UK, Italy, Germany and France, whilst we will maintain our commitment, and indeed grow it, on other established routes. One example is our growth on Lyon from two to five services per week”, commented Air Malta’s Executive Chairman David G Curmi.

Mr Curmi added, “we will also continue to work closely with our partner airlines driving connectivity over our European hub airports through code-share agreements with airBaltic, Air France, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, Czech Airlines, Emirates, ITA, KLM, Lufthansa, Qatar Airways, Swiss International Air Lines and Turkish Airlines”.

Roy Kinnear, Air Malta’s Chief Commercial Officer added, “Markets have already started showing signs of recovery with increased booking activity registered over recent weeks and we are pleased to have our aircraft operating program back to full utilisation at pre-Covid levels. We are glad to be back to both London Gatwick and Madrid, two routes which we had, unfortunately, abandoned due to the pandemic. Over the last months, we have worked hard to put in place a stronger and expanded sales and distribution strategy, signing more agreements with key sales representatives in various markets and relaunching our website and booking engine amongst other initiatives. I am optimistic that these changes, together with the strong demand for travel this year, will support us to have a great summer.”

This Summer, Air Malta will be operating direct flights to Amsterdam, Berlin, Brussels, Catania, Dusseldorf, Geneva, Paris Charles De Gaulle, Paris Orly, Rome Fiumicino, London Gatwick, London Heathrow, Madrid, Milan Linate, Munich, Lyon, Prague, Vienna, and Zurich.

30 March 2022