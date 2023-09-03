Air Malta flight from Geneva returns twice to base because of technical issue

On Saturday, 2 September, Air Malta flight KM483 from Geneva to Malta (operated by Airbus A320 registered 9H-AEP pictures above) faced technical problems and returned to base twice.

The A320 took off the first time at 19:47, one hour late, and circled around Lake Geneva before landing again after 30 minutes.

After some checks, the aircraft took off again at 22:36 as flight AMC483A, but again it circled around the lake and landed at Geneva Airport around 23:00. The plane is still there at the time of writing.

The safety of passengers and crew is a top priority, said Air Malta. Engineers are addressing the issues. Passengers were given an overnight hotel stay, and the airline apologised for the inconvenience and expressed gratitude for their patience.

Source: Times of Malta, Flightradar24