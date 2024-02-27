Air Malta ends cabin cleaning contracts on select routes as cost-cutting measure

As part of cost-cutting measures, Air Malta has terminated cleaning contracts for cabins on flights to eight out of its 15 destinations. Passengers on routes to Milan Linate, Rome, Catania, Zurich, Prague, Lyon, Berlin, and Dusseldorf may find uncleaned seats, as cabin crew refused to undertake the cleaning task.

Despite instructions for crew members to handle cleaning at the end of each flight, the Union of Cabin Crew opposed the move, stating, “We are not cleaners, and we made it very clear that we won’t be doing this.”

The airline is winding down operations before a new carrier takes over on March 31. The decision may continue with KM Malta Airlines, the incoming carrier, as it seeks to cut costs and compete with other airlines that have similar practices.