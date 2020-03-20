Air Malta continues its support commitment for the Islands and maintains some essential flights, including to Brussels

Despite the suspension of all commercial flights ordered by Maltese authorities, Air Malta has set up a ‘lifeline schedule’ to facilitate outbound travel for stranded individuals to their home countries and ensure essential connectivity for critical medical cases apart from medical equipment and medicines to the islands.

With these flights, the National Airline is also ensuring continuous connectivity that is critical to the Islands’ supply chain.

Starting from next Monday the 23rd of March, the airline will introduce a new schedule operating to London, Paris, Amsterdam, Brussels, Frankfurt, and Vienna. The schedule could be changed subject to demand.

Selected flights from the outbound only schedule will be available for individuals to book online on www.airmalta.com or through all travel agents and their systems.

All the flights will be operated on a point to point basis and will be available for customers who can prove that they are travelling back to their home country in the Schengen area and UK either by producing a valid passport or residents’ card.

During this period no on-line check-in will be offered to be able to control the validity of the passengers. Passengers are asked to present themselves two and a half hours before the flight’s departure time.

