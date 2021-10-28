Air Malta and ITA Airways Sign Comprehensive Codeshare Partnership

• Increased connectivity and travel options for customers of both airlines between Malta and Italy

ITA Airways and Air Malta, have signed a broad codeshare agreement connecting the networks of the two airlines. This new commercial partnership, which applies to flights departing from Sunday 31st October, is bound to boost business travel and tourism between Italy and Malta and will offer customers more options and better flight schedules when travelling through the two airlines’ hubs in Rome and Luqa, Malta.

Following this agreement, ITA Airways’ and Air Malta’s customers can now fly seamlessly to their desired destination with a single ‘unique’ ticket, checking in at the airport of departure, and collecting their checked-through baggage at the end of their trip in the arrival airport.

ITA Airways will apply its ‘AZ’ code on all services operated by Air Malta between Italy and Malta. Similarly, Air Malta will codeshare AZ flights between Malta and Rome, connecting Italian domestic services beyond Rome Fiumicino Airport and Milan Linate and selected connecting international services.

The new codeshare flights are now available for sale through the airlines’ respective websites (itaspa.com and airmalta.com), reservation systems and travel agencies.

Commenting on this agreement Roy Kinnear, Air Malta’s Chief Commercial Officer said: “We are very excited with this new code-share agreement that connects us to a wide selection of airports in Italy and beyond. Italy is one of Air Malta’s most important markets and this agreement will enhance our reach in the Italian market. We intend to continue working and increase our cooperation with ITA Airways to bring more benefits to our customers.”

“We are very pleased with this codeshare agreement with Air Malta”, commented Andrea Benassi Chief of Network, Fleet and Alliances at ITA Airways. He added, “ITA Airways is seeking valuable partnerships to support this important start-up period and this agreement goes in the right direction. ITA Airways aims at becoming an efficient and innovative air carrier that will be a reference point in providing Italy with quality connectivity with international destinations, thus boosting tourism and foreign trade. This cooperation agreement provides our passengers with the best travel experience when flying to an increasingly larger number of destinations and significantly enlarges our presence in Malta, a key market which presents great growth opportunities for the Company“.

For more details or reservations visit itaspa.com and airmalta.com or contact your local travel agent.

Thursday, 28 October 2021