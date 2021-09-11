Air Malta adopts a gender-neutral language

Diversity and equality are core values at Air Malta, and the airline welcomes all its customers, irrespective of their nationality, race, political ideology, religion, and gender.

In an internal communication to staff members, Air Malta’s Executive Chairperson David G Curmi stated, “Historically we have welcomed our customers as ‘Ladies and Gentlemen’. Going forward, our customer-facing staff will start adopting gender-neutral language such as ‘Guests’ and more generic customer greetings. This shall apply when we address our customers, both inflight and on the ground.

“For an airline with a multicultural clientele, inclusion is a very important value, and we want to express this attitude shift in our language as well,” highlighted the Airline’s Executive Chairperson.

Going forward Air Malta will also be making linguistic changes to all its company documentation including contracts and operational manuals.

Note: The Lufthansa Group airlines adopted a similar policy a few weeks ago.