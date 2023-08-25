After Beijing, Air Koryo of North Korea flies to Vladivostok for first time in 3 years

After a hiatus of over three years due to COVID-19 restrictions, North Korea’s national airline, Air Koryo, has resumed its commercial flight service between Pyongyang and Russia’s Vladivostok.

The flight which arrived in Vladivostok from Pyongyang did not carry any passengers. Although flight schedules had not been officially announced, Russian media mentioned upcoming Air Koryo flights. Despite the lack of prior notice, passengers were seen preparing to board the flight for its return journey to Pyongyang.

The flights between North Korea and Russia have been suspended since February 2020 due to the pandemic. This resumption follows Air Koryo’s recent relaunch of direct commercial flights to China, indicating North Korea’s gradual border reopening.

