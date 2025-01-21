Air Kasai Antonov An-26 overruns runway at Kongolo Airfield, DR Congo

On January 21, 2025, an Antonov An-26 (registered 9S-AYN) operated by Air Kasai was involved in a runway overrun incident at Kongolo Airfield (FZRQ) in the Tanganyika province of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The aircraft, which had departed from Goma carrying a cargo of cigarettes, failed to stop within the runway limits during landing and came to rest in soft ground.

According to Jean-Paul Ngongo Mboka Miba, the administrator of Kongolo Territory, the aircraft deviated from the normal landing path, causing its right propeller to become jammed and resulting in significant damage to engine #2. The impact led to a fire in the affected engine, but the cargo remained intact.

Fortunately, no casualties were reported among the crew members or on the ground. Local residents quickly mobilized to help extinguish the fire, preventing further damage.

The exact cause of the incident remains under investigation, with preliminary reports suggesting a landing mishap. Air Kasai has yet to issue an official statement regarding the accident.

