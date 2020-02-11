A special board meeting today to discuss Air Italy’s future

The grounding of the Boeing 737 MAX and the airline’s relaunch with the arrival of Qatar Airways as a shareholder doesn’t seem to help to keep Air Italy afloat. Worse, the airline can be grounded much quicker than expected as today, a special board meeting will be held to discuss the airline’s future. The second largest Italian airline, behind Alitalia with her seven lives, is headquartered in Olbia, Sardinia but mostly operates from its main hub Milan Malpensa.

The airline is a subsidiary of AQA Holding, owned by Alisarda (51%) and Qatar Airways (49%). The airline operates a fleet of Boeing 737 Next Generation, Boeing 737 MAX 8 and Airbus A330 aircraft to over 34 scheduled domestic, European and intercontinental destinations.

Qatar Airways saw big plans with the airline, which could not help accumulate huge losses: €164 million in 2018 and an estimate €136 million in 2019. The vital question remains: will the two main shareholders invest more money into the airline or will they opt for a liquidation. Time will tell …

Source: Air Italy (wikipedia)