Welcome Back Air India: Vienna Airport will be regularly served again by India’s national airline



The offering of long-haul flights in Vienna continues to increase. Since Saturday evening, 18 February 2023, Air India is back at Vienna Airport once again, offering direct flights linking Delhi and Vienna. In this way, India’s national airline is underlining the importance of Vienna within its route network and is resuming a vital flight connection to India’s economic centre. The flights were suspended as a consequence due to the coronavirus pandemic in early 2020 and will now once again be operated three times a week deploying a Boeing Dreamliner 787-8.



“Vienna is once again directly connected to Delhi. The resumption of direct flights operated from Vienna to India’s capital city region has now been ensured by Air India, which comprises a gratifying success. India ranks among the world’s largest economies and Delhi is the country’s most important business centre. From a tourism perspective, the metropolis is also an attractive destination. In turn, Vienna is an important market for Indian tourism. We are pleased with the restoration of the flight connection and look forward to continuing our good partnership with Air India,” explains Julian Jäger, Joint CEO and COO of Vienna Airport.



“The re-launch of our non-stop Delhi-Vienna flights is an important step forward in our five-year transformational plan, Vihaan.AI, which – among other aspects – aims at strengthening Air India’s global network. The Delhi-Vienna route will further aid the growing traffic between India and Austria, given the strong and growing trade and investment relations between the two countries. We are confident that travellers will appreciate having the choice of flying non-stop from Vienna to Delhi and beyond to other destinations, and we truly look forward to welcoming them aboard the transforming Air India”, said Nipun Aggarwal, Chief Commercial and Transformation Officer, Air India.



Air India is the only airline to fly non-stop between Austria and India

Air India flies from Vienna Airport every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday to its hub Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport. At Delhi, travellers can take same-terminal connections to more than 43 destinations within India and beyond to several other destinations in the rest of Asia and Australia. In addition to its rich history, impressive architecture, and numerous sights, Delhi is home to lively bazaars, great restaurants and cultural performance centres.



India ranks among the world’s largest economies

India is the second most populous nation and is currently ranked fifth among the world’s largest economies. In particular, India is one of the leading producers of rice, cotton, tea and grains, and the third biggest sales market for passenger cars in Asia.



Air India is expanding its fleet: largest aircraft order in aviation history

Air India recently announced that it has signed letters of intent with Airbus and Boeing to acquire a total of 470 widebody and narrowbody aircraft, making it the largest aircraft order in the history of global aviation. The order comprises 40 Airbus A350s, 20 Boeing 787s and 10 Boeing 777-9s widebody aircraft, as well as 210 Airbus A320/321neos and 190 Boeing 737MAX narrowbody aircraft.

