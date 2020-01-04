[Video] Several unruly passengers on an Air India flight between Delhi and Mumbai

On 2 January, an Air India Boeing 747 (VT-EVA) was scheduled to operate domestic flight AI865 between Delhi and Mumbai, India. After a technical issue, the flight got delayed for about seven hours. The aircraft finally taxied out to the active runway for departure but the pilots were forced to return to a remote position after another (or the same) technical issue (re-)occurred.

Much to the discontent of many passengers as some of them started queueing up to the cockpit door to ask for an explanation. A video that appeared online show at least two passengers knocking on the cockpit door threatening to force it open, another one is shouting: “captain, please come out!” and another one shouts: “Loser, come out !!!”

"If you dont open the door I will break the door". Amazing. Such passengers should be put on no fly list by @DGCAIndia immediately. @airindiain Delhi-Mumbai flight on Boeing 747 returned to bay day before after a snag. Captain wont fly an unsafe plane, passengers must understand! pic.twitter.com/2AHf9IbirC — Tarun Shukla (@shukla_tarun) January 4, 2020

In another video that appeared online, a passenger grabs the arm of a cabin crew member. The flight attendant was, at that moment, operating one of the aircraft’s doors.

Look at what they are doing with cabin crew. In US they would have been arrested. @MoCA_GoI @DGCAIndia #shameful pic.twitter.com/ASi1CVyL3k — Tarun Shukla (@shukla_tarun) January 4, 2020

Air India was forced to issue a statement after video’s of the incident went viral: “We have asked the operating crew for a detailed report on the reported misbehavior by some passengers. Further action would be considered after getting the report.”

The Indian Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) also asked the airline to take necessary actions against the unruly passengers.