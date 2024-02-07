Air India selects RECARO (premium) economy seats for wide-body fleet

Air India will have 22,000 RECARO seats installed on its fleet. RECARO premium economy and economy seats will first be installed by retrofitting 40 Boeing 787 and Boeing 777 aircraft. Recently, the airline ordered an additional 34 Airbus A350 and Boeing 787 aircraft (linefit), the same seat configuration is maintained for 12 Airbus A350 and Boeing 787 aircraft that will enter the fleet in 2025.

“We are thrilled to embark on this journey with Air India, as the recipient of this substantial award,” said Dr. Mark Hiller, CEO at RECARO Aircraft Seating and RECARO Holding. “RECARO is eager to begin collaboration, bringing our innovative seating solutions and exceptional customer service to complement Air India’s global standard of high-quality service.”

“We’re happy to get into this partnership with Recaro Aircraft Seating,” said Campbell Wilson, CEO and MD, Air India. “This will help us offer an enhanced experience for our passengers at this transformative time for Air India and add value to our passenger-centric focus making us more competitive on the global aviation stage.”