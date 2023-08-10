Air India reveals new livery and logo

On Thursday, Tata Group-owned airline Air India revealed its new logo and livery during a press event. As part of its logo, Air India retained the red and white colours, with a dash of purple. The new logo will be called “The Vista“. Next to a new theme song, the airline also revealed its new tail and engine design. Tata Sons Chairman Natarajan Chandrashekaran said that the logo signifies limitless possibilities and confidence.

In a press release, Air India revealed more news:

“The new look reimagines the iconic Indian window shape, historically used by Air India, into a gold window frame that becomes central to the new brand design system – symbolising a ‘Window of Possibilities’… Air India’s new logo symbol – ‘The Vista’ – is inspired by the peak of the gold window frame, signifying limitless possibilities, progressiveness, and the airline’s bold, confident outlook for the future.”

“Air India is making significant investments throughout the guest experience to elevate its service and to strengthening its position as the preferred airline for travellers flying to, from, and within India.”

“Air India has launched a new website and mobile app, offering a significantly improved web experience with new digital tools and features,.”