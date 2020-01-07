Air India reassures: “Not closing down its operations”

In a letter that Meenakshi Mallik, commercial director of the debt-ridden Indian flag carrier, wrote to Air India’s travel partners, Mallik strongly denounces the terrible financial condition of the airline. She explains that rumors about the airline’s imminent shutdown are “baseless” and without “any iota of truth“.

“Air India’s financial condition is being appropriately dealt with.”

“We wish to assure each one of our valued travel partners that your business with Air India is fully secure and we will jointly continue to deliver superior value to our passengers in Indian and Global market,” Mallik said, adding that “Air India will continue to explore new opportunities and expand its operations based on opportunities available in global markets.”