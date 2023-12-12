Air India presents new pilot and cabin crew uniforms

Air India, flag carrier of India and operating a fleet of Airbus and Boeing aircraft serving 102 domestic and international destinations, today revealed new pilot and cabin crew uniforms. The uniforms, designed by India’s leading couturier Manish Malhotra features three quintessential Indian colours: red, aubergine and gold.

“Today, we introduce our new Pilot & Cabin crew uniforms, an ode to Air India’s rich history and a promise of a bright future. The Indian colours represent the confident, vibrant new India,” the airline proudly wrote in a press release.

The news comes a few months after the airline introduced a new livery and logo, back in August of this year. As part of its logo, Air India retained the red and white colours, with a dash of purple. The new logo will be called “The Vista“. Next to a new theme song, the airline also revealed its new tail and engine design. Tata Sons Chairman Natarajan Chandrashekaran said that the logo signifies limitless possibilities and confidence.