Passenger stung by scorpion on Air India flight

During an Air India domestic flight from Nagpur (NAG) to Mumbai (BOM), a female passenger was stung by a scorpion.

The incident, which occurred on 23 April on flight AI630 (operated by Airbus A319 reg. VT-SCV), is a rare occurrence of a passenger being stung by a scorpion onboard an aircraft.

Air India confirmed the incident and stated that the passenger received immediate medical treatment and was taken to the hospital upon landing. The airline provided support and assistance to the passenger throughout the process.

The passenger has since been discharged and is reportedly out of danger.