Mandatory face masks on flights to/from India – country likely to resume domestic flights this week

“The times they are changing!” tweeted India’s Union Minister for Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri together with a picture of Saturday’s Air India repatriation flight from Singapore to Mumbai, India. To avoid the spread of the coronavirus, passengers are requested to wear a mask and a face shield while cabin crew walks around the aircraft in hazmat suits.

Every passenger will get a pouch with two masks and a hand sanitizer, cold meals and water will be placed on the seats before boarding if flights last longer than two hours. The last three rows will remain empty in case someone shows signs of illness.

If everything goes according to plan, India will resume domestic flight operations before 15 May, Puri confirmed to Outlook Magazine.

