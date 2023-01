London Gatwick welcomes Air India with four new long-haul routes

These new routes strengthen established, strong community links between the UK – particularly London – and India. The Indian flag carrier will be operating 12 flights a week between London and the four Indian destinations on 787-8 aircraft, with 256 seats across business and economy classes. These include:

Three flights a week to Goa, on the western coast of India, famed for its beaches and Portuguese heritage

Three flights a week to Ahmedabad, in western India, and the largest city in the state of Gujarat

Three weekly flights to Amritsar, the second largest city in the state of Punjab in north-western India

Three flights a week to Kochi (Cochin), a major port city on the south-western coast, known as the financial, commercial and industrial capital of Kerala

These new services reflect VINCI Airports’ commitment to serve communities and sustain business growth by developing air connectivity. They also highlight Gatwick’s competitiveness to attract vital new routes.

Stewart Wingate, Chief Executive Officer, Gatwick Airport said: “The arrival of Air India and its four routes to London Gatwick is fantastic news for the airport and passengers across London and the south-east. India not only offers wonderful cities and beach destinations to explore but provides a wealth of opportunities for businesses and wider connectivity. These connections are also hugely important to our local and regional communities, with people looking to visit family and friends across India.”