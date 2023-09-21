Indian aviation watchdog suspends Air India’s flight safety chief over lapses

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) in India has taken a stern step in ensuring aviation safety by suspending the Chief of Flight Safety at Air India, a Tata Group-owned airline. This decision comes in response to findings that revealed lapses in the airline’s accident prevention efforts.

According to the DGCA, an internal audit conducted within Air India exposed several deficiencies in the airline’s adherence to necessary safety protocols, as outlined in the flight safety manual and other pertinent regulations. These shortcomings raise concerns about the airline’s commitment to ensuring passenger safety and operational excellence.

One of the primary issues identified during the audit was related to the availability of technical manpower required for ensuring flight safety. The flight safety manual mandates the presence of specific technical personnel responsible for overseeing various safety aspects. However, the audit found that Air India fell short in this regard, highlighting a failure to meet fundamental safety staffing requirements.

Furthermore, the audit uncovered discrepancies in the execution of safety checks by Air India. Some of the inspections, which are crucial for identifying potential hazards and preventing accidents, were found to have been carried out perfunctorily, without adhering to the stringent regulatory requirements. This raises concerns about the airline’s commitment to upholding safety standards and its dedication to thorough safety procedures.