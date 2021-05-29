Air India flight returns to Delhi after a bat was discovered in the cabin

On 27 May, an Air India Boeing 777 (registered VT-ALM) operated flight AI105 between Delhi, India and New York Newark, United States. Thirty minutes into the flight, the cabin crew noticed a bat flying around in the cabin. The pilots then decided to return to Delhi. India’s civil aviation authority later said that the aircraft was fumigated and the carcass of the bat was found. 

