Air India expands international route network for Summer 2025

Air India has announced an expansion of its international flight network with additional frequencies on key routes for the Summer 2025 schedule, effective from March 30, 2025. The airline is increasing services across the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and Africa while also upgrading its aircraft fleet.

Key Route Expansions:

United Kingdom

Delhi-London Heathrow: Increasing from 21x to 24x weekly flights (operated by A350-900 & upgraded B787-9).

Amritsar-Birmingham: Increasing from 3x to 4x weekly flights.

Amritsar-London Gatwick: Increasing from 3x to 4x weekly flights.

Ahmedabad-London Gatwick: Increasing from 3x to 5x weekly flights. Rest of Europe

Delhi-Zurich: Increasing from 4x to 5x weekly flights.

Delhi-Vienna: Increasing from 3x to 4x weekly flights. Far East Asia

Delhi-Seoul (Incheon): Increasing from 4x to 5x weekly flights.

Delhi-Hong Kong: Upgrading from A321 to B787 Dreamliner for 7x weekly flights. Africa

Delhi-Nairobi: Increasing from 3x to 4x weekly flights. Fleet Modernization & Temporary Route Suspensions Air India is progressing with its fleet modernization, with the narrowbody upgrade set for completion by mid-2025. The first Boeing 787 retrofit with new seats and entertainment systems will begin in April, re-entering service in October 2025. However, due to production constraints, the Boeing 777 retrofit will now commence in early 2026.

As a result of temporary fleet reductions, the following routes will be suspended:

Mumbai-Melbourne: Suspended from March 30 to September 13, 2025.

Kochi-London Gatwick: Suspended from March 30, 2025, until further notice. Despite the suspension of the Kochi route, Air India will continue to serve London Gatwick with 12x weekly flights from Amritsar, Ahmedabad, and Goa.

Sources: Air India Press Release