Drunk man urinates on business class passenger on Air India flight and gets away with it

The woman complained to the crew and told them that her clothes, shoes and bag were soaked in urine, because a drunk passenger urinated on her after an exhibition. The crew reportedly gave her a set of clothes and slippers and told her to return to her seat. And that’s all. The passenger then wrote to the CEO of the Tata group, owner of Air India. This week, two months after the incident, the CEO ordered an investigation, called for the suspect to be banned from Air India flights and for flight attendants to be prosecuted for complicity.

The airline did indeed act after the woman wrote to Tata Group Chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran.

The drunken man urinated on a female co-passenger, a senior citizen in her seventies, in business class on Air India flight AI102 from New York JFK to Delhi on 26 November (Boeing 777-300ER reg. VT-ALO) and left without facing any action.

A few weeks after the incident, Air India filed a complaint and recommended that the unruly passenger be placed on the no-fly list.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation asked the airline for a report on the incident which was made public after the woman wrote to Air India Group Chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran.

“We will take action against those found to be negligent,” the regulator said.

After urinating, the man reportedly did not move until another passenger asked him to leave.

After the flight landed in Delhi, the unruly passenger reportedly left without facing any action for his egregious behaviour.

Disappointed with the airline’s handling of the incident, the woman wrote to Mr Chandrasekaran the next day. She accused the crew of being “deeply unprofessional” and said they were not proactive in “managing a very sensitive and traumatic situation“.

Air India has now filed a police complaint against the man. Air India formed an internal committee and recommended putting the male passenger on the ‘no-fly list’. The matter is before a government committee and a decision is awaited.

The woman also said in her letter that she didn’t want to sit on the soiled seat, so she was given a crew seat. After an hour, the crew reportedly told her to return to her seat, which was covered in sheets but still reeked of urine. The crew sprayed disinfectant on the seat, she said. When she firmly refused to take the same seat, she was given another crew seat, where she spent the rest of her flight.

The woman alleges that she was not given a different seat in business class, even though there were vacancies.