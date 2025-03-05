Air India dismisses simulator trainer over training violations

Air India has terminated a simulator trainer pilot following allegations of improper conduct during recent simulator training sessions for pilots. The airline confirmed to Times of India that an internal investigation had corroborated the claims, leading to the dismissal of the trainer. Additionally, ten pilots who had undergone training with the individual have been temporarily removed from flying duties as a precautionary measure.

The airline stated that it voluntarily reported the incident to India’s Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) as part of its commitment to transparency and ethical practices. Since Tata Group’s takeover of Air India and AI Express in January 2022, the company has implemented stringent ethical policies, including anti-bribery and anti-corruption measures, to ensure compliance and accountability within its workforce.

As part of its broader efforts to uphold high training standards, Air India has introduced a structured system for reporting allegations, conducting investigations, and enforcing strict disciplinary measures. The airline disclosed that in 2024 alone, over 30 employees have faced termination due to ethical breaches, with several others subjected to disciplinary action. The case highlights Air India’s ongoing efforts to enhance safety and professionalism within its operations.